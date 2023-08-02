Head-To-Head Comparison: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 54.88% 18.63% 6.92% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 8 0 2.89 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.55%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 99.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.61 $703.28 million $2.89 16.63 Urstadt Biddle Properties $144.92 million 6.17 $39.70 million $0.67 33.96

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

