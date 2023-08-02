Head-To-Head Review: Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 1.98 -$192.28 million ($0.83) -1.54

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -415.51% -124.47% Sangamo Therapeutics -52.76% -40.44% -22.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 229.34%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 596.43%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.