Head to Head Survey: Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CMG Holdings Group and Colombier Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Colombier Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.30 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Colombier Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Colombier Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group -3.19% -7.78% -3.04% Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.