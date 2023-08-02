Hercules Capital (HTGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.39.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

