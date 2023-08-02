Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,004 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.