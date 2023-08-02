Howard T. Slayen Sells 5,352 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.