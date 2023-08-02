HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Increased to GBX 820 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.53) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.95) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 776.69 ($9.97).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 640.30 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,953.49%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($246,208.76). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

