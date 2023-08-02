Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

