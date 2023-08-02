ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 172,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.