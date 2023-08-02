Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$78.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$71.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.27. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.43 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The stock has a market cap of C$41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.9491124 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

