Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.04%.

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.