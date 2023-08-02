Insider Buying: Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Purchases 565,880 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles bought 565,880 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,273,230.00 ($854,516.78).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Karoon Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.