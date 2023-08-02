Insider Buying: Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Purchases 565,880 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KARGet Free Report) insider Julian Fowles bought 565,880 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,273,230.00 ($854,516.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

