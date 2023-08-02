Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,317.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,070.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,657.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

