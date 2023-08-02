Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NVR Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,317.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,070.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,657.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
