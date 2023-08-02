Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,916,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,756,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. China Renaissance cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
