Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,916,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,756,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. China Renaissance cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Snap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 78.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.