IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.2 %
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
