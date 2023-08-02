iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

