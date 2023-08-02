Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

