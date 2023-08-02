Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,018.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

