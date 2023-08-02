Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,018.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
ISUZF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
About Isuzu Motors
