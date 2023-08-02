J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

