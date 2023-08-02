James D. Plummer Sells 4,406 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day moving average is $211.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.