James D. Small III Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Seaways Stock Down 1.6 %
INSW opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Articles
