James D. Small III Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.6 %

INSW opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

