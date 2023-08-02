Jennifer Jarrett Sells 45,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44.

On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,473,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.