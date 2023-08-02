Jennifer Jarrett Sells 45,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,473,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

