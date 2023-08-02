Jesse K. Bray Sells 21,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COOP opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.