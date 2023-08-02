Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jianpu Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.