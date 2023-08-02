Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jianpu Technology Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.44.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
