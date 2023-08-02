John P. Barnes Sells 53,542 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

