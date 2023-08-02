Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $189.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.