Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 40,894 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $77,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

23andMe Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.28. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,419,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 796,708 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

