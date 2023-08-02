KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

