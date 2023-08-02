KBC Group NV Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.