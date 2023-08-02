KBC Group NV Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

Masco stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

