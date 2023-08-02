KBC Group NV Has $4.54 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

MAN stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

