KBC Group NV Sells 20,943 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

