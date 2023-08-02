KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 24,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after buying an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after buying an additional 1,694,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KE Trading Up 1.0 %

BEKE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -1.04. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

