KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

