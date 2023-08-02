Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.