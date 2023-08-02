Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

