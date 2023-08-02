Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

