Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.