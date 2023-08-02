Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.81.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$116.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$105.57 and a 52 week high of C$129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.55.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.