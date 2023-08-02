Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

