Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 185,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
