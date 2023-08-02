Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ashland worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

