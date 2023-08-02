Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

