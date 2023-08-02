Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,387 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,590 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

