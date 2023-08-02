Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LUGDF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$13.17 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.96.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Gold

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.17%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

