Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aug 2nd, 2023

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 5,115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LYPHF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Luye Pharma Group

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

