Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $202.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $262.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.