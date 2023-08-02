MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Trading Down 4.4 %

MAG stock opened at C$15.22 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.76.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

