Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

About Mapfre

(Get Free Report)

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.