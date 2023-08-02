Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

