MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MKTX stock opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.60.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
