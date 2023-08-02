MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MKTX stock opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.